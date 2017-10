Sept 12 (Reuters) - Global Bankers Insurance Group, a unit of privately held Eli Global, has appointed Matteo Castelvetri as managing director for Europe.

Castelvetri most recently worked as a managing director of Morgan Stanley’s Financial Institutions Group.

Global Bankers also said it would open a new office in London in concert with Castelvetri’s appointment. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)