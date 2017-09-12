Global junk bond August default rate lowest since 2015 - Moody's

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The default rate on speculative-rated bonds around the world fell to 2.9 percent in August, below 3.0 percent for the first time since October 2015, as borrowing costs are expected to stay low and commodity prices remain stable, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

The global default rate on junk bonds is expected to fall to 2.6 percent at the end of 2017 and decline to 2.3 percent in August 2018, the rating agency said in a report. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)