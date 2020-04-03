European govt bond trading volumes top record $30 bln in March - Tradeweb

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volumes in European government bond markets surpassed $30 billion in March for the first time, rising over 27% year-on-year, electronic trading platform Tradeweb said on Friday.

Volatility and trading activity across financial markets jumped last month as the coronavirus outbreak panicked investors and sparked aggressive central bank policy action to stem the panic and economic fallout.

In its March trading volume update, Tradeweb said that average daily volumes hit a record $1 trillion in aggregate last month, a 41.5% rise year-on-year.

A record $1.5 trillion was traded across the Tradeweb platform globally on March 3, the day of the emergency U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut, according to the update.

Government bond trading conditions deteriorated significantly on particularly volatile days as liquidity dried up.

Tradeweb said investors and traders turned to Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) to “transact risk as efficiently and quickly as possible”. Global ETF activity on its platform soared 225.6% in March from a year earlier. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)