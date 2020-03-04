Bond, credit trading volumes hit record in Feb - Tradeweb

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Trading volumes across bond, credit, equity and money markets on the Tradeweb platform jumped 47% last month, reflecting increased volatility across world markets, Tradeweb said on Wednesday.

Average daily trading volume on Tradeweb hit a record $885.6 billion in February, the trading platform said in its monthly activity report.

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered some of the biggest moves across markets since the 2008 global financial crisis as investors brace for the world economy to be dealt a hefty blow.

“Activity was particularly strong in the final week of the month, averaging a record $1.1 trillion per day,” Tradeweb said, adding that new records were seen across several cash products, including U.S. Treasuries, mortgages, U.S. and European Credit. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)