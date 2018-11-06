US Treasuries lead bond trading volume surge in Oct on stocks rout- Tradeweb

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Government bond trading volumes soared last month, led by U.S. Treasuries, as a rout in world stock markets boosted demand for safe-haven debt, trading platform Tradeweb said on Tuesday.

Average daily trading volume in U.S. Treasuries jumped to $79.3 billion in October, up 10.6 percent from September and a 41 percent year-on-year rise, Tradeweb data showed.

“This surge in volume came as U.S. Treasury bond yields climbed into record territory and U.S. equity markets suffered their worst month since September 2011,” Tradeweb said in a press release.

The bond trading platform also noted a sizeable jump in trading volumes for European government and corporate bonds.

Average daily volume in European government bonds totalled $22.7 billion in October, up 11.8 percent from September and 40.4 percent on a year-over-year basis.

Trading in exchange traded funds also spiked in October, with European ETF average daily volume totalling $1.3 billion — a 21 percent rise from the previous month. U.S. daily ETF volumes totalled $4.5 billion, a 54.4 percent monthly increase, the data showed. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Sujata Rao)