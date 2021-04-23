Biden says looks forward to working with Russia on carbon removal efforts

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his $2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he was heartened by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call for collaborative efforts on removal of carbon dioxide to combat climate change, and looked forward to working with Russia.

Biden, speaking on the second day of a virtual summit on climate change, said great progress had already been made, but more efforts were needed by governments and the private sector to ensure a smooth transition to a clean energy future.

“When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone,” Biden said.