China says climate should not be used as bargaining chip in geopolitical struggle

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - Climate change should not be used as a bargaining chip in a geopolitical struggle, China’s vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Climate has been one of several points of contention between China and the United States. Ma said China would “not bargain with the environment” and would continue to pursue cooperation. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Writing by David Stanway Editing by Peter Graff)