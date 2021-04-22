Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-United States, other countries, ramp up climate-change ambition

By Reuters Staff

    April 22 (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday it
aims to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in a bid to
fight climate change. The new target was announced at the start
of a two-day international climate summit hosted by President
Joe Biden, which is intended to showcase rising global ambition
to slash carbon emissions and stop global warming.
    Here is a table showing countries that have pledged more
ambitious efforts than before to cut greenhouse gas emissions,
either on the first day of the summit or in the run-up to the
conference:
    
    COUNTRY           CUT        TIME      DATE     PREVIOUS
                                PERIOD  ANNOUNCED    TARGET
      USA           50-52%      2005-2  22-Apr-21    26-28%
                                 030                  from
                                                    2005 by
                                                      2025
       UK             78%       1990-2  22-Apr-21   68% from
                                 035                1990 by
                                                      2030
     Japan          46-50%      2013-2  22-Apr-21   26% from
                                 030                2013 by
                                                      2030
     Canada         40-45%      2005-2  22-Apr-21   30% from
                                 030                2005 by
                                                      2030
  South Africa        28%       2015-2  22-Apr-21   Emission
                                 025                 s peak
                                                    in 2035
     Brazil         Carbon       N/A    22-Apr-21   Net zero
                  neutral by                        by 2060
                   2050, end                        
                    illegal                         
                 deforestation                      
                    by 2030                         
                 contingent on                      
                 international                      
                    support                         
  South Korea     Pledges new    N/A    22-Apr-21    24.4%
                  target this                         from
                     year,                          2017 by
                 promises end                         2030
                   to public                        
                  finance of                        
                 overseas coal                      
                    plants                          
     Mexico         Plant 1      N/A    22-Apr-21   22% from
                 billion fruit                      2000 by
                   trees, in                          2030
                  addition to                       
                    cutting                         
                 emissions by                       
                   previous                         
                    target                          
       EU             55%       1990-2  21-Apr-21   40% from
                                 030                1990 by
                                                      2030
   Australia      Net zero by    N/A    21-Apr-21       
                     2050                           
     Russia         Reduce       N/A    21-Apr-21   Net zero
                   emissions                        by 2050
                   below EU                         
                 levels within                      
                 30 years (EU                       
                   plans net                        
                 zero by 2050)                      
     India       Add 450GW of    2030    9-Apr-21    Reduce
                   renewable                         carbon
                    energy                          intensit
                                                    y up to
                                                    35% from
                                                    2005 by
                                                      2030
     Chile           Peak        N/A     9-Apr-21     N/A
                 emissions by                       
                 2025, falling                      
                  to 95Mt of                        
                 CO2e by 2030                       
   Indonesia      Net zero by    N/A    22-Mar-21     N/A
                     2070                           
                 contingent on                      
                 international                      
                    support                         
   Argentina      Net zero by    N/A      Dec-20      N/A
                     2050                           
    Colombia          51%       2010-2    Dec-20      N/A
                                 030                
  Saudi Arabia   Source 50% of   N/A      Dec-20      N/A
                  energy from                       
                   renewable                        
                  sources by                        
                     2030                           
     China           Peak        N/A      Sep-20      N/A
                 emissions by                       
                   2030, net                        
                 zero by 2060                       
 
 (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Peter Cooney)
