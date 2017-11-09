FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
November 9, 2017 / 5:09 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

RPT-Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    By Devika  Krishna Kumar and Chris Prentice
    NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A growing number of investors
are plowing money into commodities, seeking to diversify their
holdings on gnawing concerns about a stock market correction as
equities scale new highs almost daily.
    Low interest rates, solid economic growth across the globe
and rising corporate earnings have hoisted the S&P 500        16
percent this year. It reached an all-time high on Tuesday. By
contrast the bellwether S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI)
          gained 7 percent in that same period. 
    The last five years presents an even starker divergence. The
S&P has gained 82 percent in that time, while the GSCI has
dropped by 34 percent.
    That may start to shift, portfolio managers and investment
advisors say. Strong demand in markets like oil and copper,
along with tightening supply, is shifting the fundamental
outlook, boosting commodity flows. Oil prices recently hit a
two-and-a-half-year high, while copper hit a three-year high.
    While commodity markets pale in size to equities and fixed
income, a notable shift toward the asset class could help
validate the concerns of those who believe stocks have become
overvalued. 
    "We've been through a terrible bear market in commodities
and equities have been in a tremendous bull market. Both are
likely to change," said Roland Morris, portfolio manager and
commodity strategist at VanEck Global, an investment manager in
New York.    
    In the past week, a net $324 million has flowed into funds
that invest in a broad basket of commodities, Thomson Reuters
data shows. In August, flows into commodity mutual funds and
exchange traded funds (ETFs) hit $2.1 billion, the highest in
more than six years. 
    However, flows into commodities were patchy in September and
October, and the $3.8 billion in net inflows this year through
October pales in comparison to $6.5 billion for the same period
in 2016. 
    Commodity prices steadied after sinking to multi-year lows
in 2016, but supply gluts in energy and grains markets have
prevented heavily traded commodities from keeping up with
stocks.
   The spread between the indices such as the GSCI, or the
Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index          , and the S&P
500 are at or near their widest on record. 
 
   Commodities, unlike equities, can be expensive to hold for
long periods of time, if future-dated prices are higher than
current ones. That has exaggerated the spread between
commodities and equities, Morris said, as passive investors in
commodities lose money when the managers of commodity indices
sell cheaper contracts as they come due for physical delivery,
then buy costlier futures. 
    As one example, even though the spot U.S. crude oil futures
contract        has gained nearly 6 percent this year, the
United States Oil ETF      , which mimics that contract's daily
moves, is down 2.8 percent, in the same period of time. 
    Over the last few months, later-dated Brent crude prices
have fallen below the spot oil price, so now when passive funds
sell expiring contracts to buy fresh ones, they make money,
rather than lose it. 
    "The returns (from commodities) since mid-summer have been
high ... oil right now has a positive roll yield for the first
time in a few years," said Greg Sharenow, portfolio manager at
PIMCO, who helps manage more than $3 billion in assets. 
    Historically, such a move has been an indicator of future
gains and that has, in part, led to increased interest in
commodities, Sharenow said.
    Benchmark Brent and U.S. crude fell to the lowest levels in
more than a decade in 2016 and have recovered sharply in recent
weeks, boosting commodity indices, where oil often carries the
greatest weight.              
    "Brent (crude) has already broken through the psychological
barrier of $60 a barrel and if (U.S. crude) can get to $60 as
well, it could spur even further investor interest," said Matt
Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors. 
    There has been rising interest in recent months from funds
in livestock and metals, said Chip Whalen, vice president of
education and research at Commodity and Ingredient Hedging LLC,
a commodity trading advisor in Chicago.
    Industrial metals and livestock have this year fetched the
highest returns within the S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Index,
which reflects yields to investors, according to Goldman Sachs. 
    The bank forecasts returns of 1.2 percent for three months,
3.2 percent over the next six months and 3.6 percent for 12
months from the index.             

    
 (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Chris Prentice in New
York; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Julia Simon;
Editing by Alden Bentley and David Gaffen)

