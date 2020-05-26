Healthcare
ICE cotton gains on outlook for lower rainfall in Texas

    May 26 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures rebounded from an over
one-week low on Tuesday, as projections for lower rainfall in
Texas, the largest cotton-producing state, eased concerns over
increased supply.      
    
    * Cotton contracts for July        rose 0.78 cent, or 1.35%,
at 58.39 cents per lb. as of 01:13 p.m. EDT (1713 GMT). It
traded within a range of 57.66 and 59.45 cents a lb. 
    * "We were expecting more rain... It is dry in Texas and
they are not getting the rain they need for a good crop," said
Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global.
    * Also supporting the market, were hopes for a potential
coronavirus vaccine and a pick-up business activity as economies
reopen.                    
    * Demand for cotton and apparel has been hammered by
worldwide coronavirus restrictions, sending prices of the
natural fiber tumbling 15% so far this year.
    * The contract recorded its first weekly fall in five last
week, as the U.S and China rift widened.  
    * "While there is some optimism around the new vaccine, we
will also have to keep an eye on India exporting more cotton,
taking advantage of the weak rupee," Lea added.
    * A trade body raised its forecast for India's cotton
exports on Monday as a fall in the value of the rupee         
to a record low made shipments competitive.             
    * Speculators trimmed their net short position in cotton
futures by 1,125 contracts to 7,264 contracts in the week to May
19, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on
Friday.        
    * Investors now eye a weekly cotton planting progress report
due later in the day.
    * Total futures market volume fell by 1,346 to 17,318 lots.
Data showed total open interest remained at 183,285 contracts in
the previous session.
    * Certificated cotton stocks CERT-COT-STX deliverable as
of May 22 totaled 6,693 480-lb bales, up from 5,830 in the
previous session.
   

