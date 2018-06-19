UPDATE 3-ICE cotton futures tumble as U.S.-China trade spat triggers selloff

(Updates with closing price, adds quotes) June 19 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures plunged 4.5 percent on Tuesday, sliding to their lowest in nearly four weeks, as concerns about an escalating trade conflict between the biggest exporter United States and top consumer China sparked a sell-off. The most active cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S., the third-month December contract , settled down 3.95 cents, or 4.50 percent, at 83.82 cents per lb after hitting exchange-imposed limits for losses on the day. It traded within a range of between 83.77 and 88.3 cents a lb. Speculators left the market en masse because of the imposition of tariffs by China, said Louis Rose, director of research and analytics at Tennessee-based Rose Commodity. "Generally, in trade situations those type of fears will go away. They have got to cause some spec exodus. But I think we will probably see demand supporting cotton above 80 cents," Rose added. Earlier in the session, the contract traded limit down, falling to 83.77 cents per lb, its lowest since May 24. The third-month contract also marked its biggest one-day percentage fall since March 2014. "Barriers to trade are hugely bearish for this (cotton) market," said Rabobank commodity analyst Charles Clack, adding that the trade dispute will affect China's potential to buy more cotton. "Demand has been particularly strong over the last year ... and the United States looks to be that nation which is going to be the biggest beneficiary of additional demand. Now these tariffs really put that into question," Clack said. Cotton futures have dropped over 11 percent since hitting a more than six-year high of 94.82 cents a lb on June 8. "We've just seen a wholesale dumping of futures here the last couple of days in grain and cotton," said Sid Love, commodity trading advisor at Kansas-based Sid Love Consulting. "I wonder if today just wasn't a blowout type of day and there's more downside risk in the charts because cotton has run up so well in the last few months. But we're just having a sort of a national down day. Almost every commodity is in the tank." ICE Futures U.S. on Tuesday revised its daily trading limit for all cotton no. 2 futures contract delivery months to 5 cents per pound above and below the prior day settlement price effective with start of trading on Wednesday. Total futures market volume rose by 24,832 to 69,943 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 6,770 to 284,313 contracts in the previous session. (Reporting by Sumita Layek and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Sandra Maler)