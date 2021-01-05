U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday said Russia was “likely” behind a string of hacks identified last month that it said breached fewer than 10 federal agencies.

The office and the FBI, the National Security Agency, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency inside the Department of Homeland Security, in a joint statement, said the hackers’ goal appeared to be collecting intelligence, rather than any destructive acts.