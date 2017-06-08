FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World food prices rise 2.2 pct in May - UN FAO
June 8, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 2 months ago

World food prices rise 2.2 pct in May - UN FAO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 7 (Reuters) - World food prices rose 2.2 percent in May from the month before after three straight months in decline, with higher values for all food goods except sugar, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 172.6 points in May, up 2.2 percent from April.

The increase pushed food prices on international markets 10 percent above their levels in the same month last year.

FAO trimmed its forecast for global cereals output in the 2017-18 season, to 2.594 billion tonnes, down 0.5 percent year-on-year. Global wheat production is expected to decline 2.2 percent after a record harvest last year. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)

