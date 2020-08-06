World food price index rises for second month in July

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - World food prices rose in July, led by vegetable oil and dairy products, to extend a rebound from the previous month following sharp falls triggered by the pandemic, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 94.2 points in July versus 93.1 points in June.

The June figure was revised from an initial estimate of 93.2.