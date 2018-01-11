World food prices fall 3.3 pct in December - UN FAO

ROME, Jan 11 (Reuters) - World food prices fell in December from the month before, as dairy, vegetable oils and sugar values declined sharply, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 169.8 points in December, down 3.3 percent from November.

In 2017 the index averaged 174.6 points, up 8.2 percent from 2016, reaching its highest annual value since 2014 although food on international markets was still 24 percent cheaper than in 2011. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)