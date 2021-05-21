Ireland sees Sept, Oct as key period for international tax reforms

DUBLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Ireland believes September and October will be the key period for agreeing international tax reforms, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday, reiterating his concerns over a global corporate minimum tax rate.

Donohoe said he had reservations about a “high” minimum tax rate on the basis that it could be a step towards global tax harmonisation rather than addressing aggressive tax planning. He added that small countries such as Ireland needed to be able to use tax policy as a legitimate policy tool.

“I think the period September to October will be a particularly important period in laying out what kind of change is in prospect for years to come,” Donohoe told a virtual conference in a pre-recorded interview. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)