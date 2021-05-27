UK says global tax deal must tackle large tech companies

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday that any global deal on a minimum corporate tax rate must ensure that large tech companies pay their fair share of tax, a day before it hosts an online meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

“Our consistent position has been that it matters where tax is paid and any agreement must ensure digital businesses pay tax in the UK that reflects their economic activities,” a finance ministry source said.

“We welcome the U.S.’s renewed commitment to tackling the issue and agree that minimum taxes might help to ensure businesses pay tax – as long as they are part of that package approach,” the British official added. (Reporting by William James, writing by David Milliken)