FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Global Fashion Group (GFG) has received orders for all shares on offer in its initial public offering, one of the bookrunners said, after the company sweetened the terms on Wednesday to salvage the deal.

Books were covered on the base deal size, the bookrunner said.

IPOs books generally need to be covered at least twice for any listing to be successful, investment bankers say. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Thomas Escritt)