FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - Global Fashion Group (GFG), an Asia and Latin America focused online retailer which has yet to make a profit, is considering postponing its initial public offering on low investor demand, two people close to the matter said.

No final decision has been taken so far, they added.

GFG, which had been expected to wrap up its bookbuilding on Tuesday, declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Riham Alkousaa)