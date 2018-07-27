FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 27, 2018 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dollar trims losses vs yen after BOJ's special bond-buying operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed its losses against the yen on Friday after the Bank of Japan conducted a special government bond-buying operation to arrest a rise in long-term yields.

The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 111.095 yen, pulling ahead from an intraday low of 110.92.

The BOJ on Friday offered to buy an unlimited amount of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs), after the yield on the maturity rose to a one-year high of 0.105 percent.

The uptick in JGB yields this week has weighed on dollar/yen, as it came amid speculation that the BOJ may tweak its accommodative monetary policy to make it more sustainable.

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.