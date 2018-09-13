FOREX-Dollar index dips as U.S. CPI rises less than forecast

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday following data that showed U.S. consumer prices grew 0.2 percent in August, less than the 0.3 percent increase forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was down 0.18 percent at 94.631.

The euro erased its earlier losses against the dollar, last up 0.32 percent at $1.16645, while the greenback trimmed its gain versus the yen, last up 0.16 percent at 111.420 yen, EBS data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)