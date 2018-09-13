FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 13, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FOREX-Dollar index dips as U.S. CPI rises less than forecast

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday following data that showed U.S. consumer prices grew 0.2 percent in August, less than the 0.3 percent increase forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was down 0.18 percent at 94.631.

The euro erased its earlier losses against the dollar, last up 0.32 percent at $1.16645, while the greenback trimmed its gain versus the yen, last up 0.16 percent at 111.420 yen, EBS data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.