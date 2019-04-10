FOREX-Dollar index stays lower after U.S. March CPI data

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The dollar held marginally lower versus a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a somewhat mixed report on domestic consumer prices reinforced the notion that underlying U.S. inflation remains tame and the Federal Reserve would keep rates on hold.

At 8:44 a.m. (1244 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was 0.05% lower at 96.962. On Tuesday, the ICE dollar index fell to 96.858, the lowest level in eight trading sessions. (Reporting by Richard Leong)