NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The euro fell to session lows against the dollar on Thursday following data on U.S. durable goods orders and jobless claims that suggested solid growth in business activity and a tightening labor market.

At 8:39 a.m. (1236 GMT), euro was down 0.01 percent at $1.17270 after hitting a session low of 1.17010, while the greenback remained lower against the yen at 110.84 yen. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)