FOREX-Dollar rises vs euro as ECB's Draghi warns on downside risks

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a more than five-week high against the euro after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said economic risks have moved to the downside and near-term data is likely to be weaker than previously anticipated.

On Thursday, the ECB left its policy stance unchanged as expected, keeping a rate hike later this year on the table even as the euro zone economy suffers its biggest slowdown in half a decade.

The euro was 0.45 percent lower against the dollar at $1.1329, after falling as low as $1.1308, its weakest since Dec. 17.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was up 0.33 percent at 96.439. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Nick Zieminski)