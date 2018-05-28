FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Euro pulls up from multi-month lows, early elections in Italy loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - The euro pulled up from multi-month lows on Monday, after Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected a vocal critic of the single currency as the economy minister and raised the prospect of an early election.

The euro was up more than 0.6 pct at $1.1728, rebounding from a 6-1/2-month low of $1.1646 set on Friday.

It also gained about 0.8 percent versus the Swiss franc and the yen, bouncing back from three- and 11-month troughs, respectively.

The far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the two populist parties attempting to form a coalition in Italy, had pushed for Paolo Savona to be appointed as economy minister. An early election in Italy now looked inevitable. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

