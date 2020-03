LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The euro extended its dramatic rise versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, roaring past $1.13 for the first time since July 2019 as collapsing U.S. Treasury yields sweep away the U.S. currency’s yield advantage.

The euro was last up 0.6% on the day at $1.1307.

The dollar was also weaker against the yen, falling 1% to 105.05. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was down 0.8%. (Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)