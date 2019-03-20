Dollar dives after Fed holds rates, forecasts no rate hikes in 2019

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve held U.S. interest rates steady and its policymakers abandoned projections for further rate hikes this year as the U.S. central bank flagged an expected slowdown in the economy.

The index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was down 0.37 percent at 96.028, its lowest since Feb. 28. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)