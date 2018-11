NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to one-week lows against a basket of currencies on Friday as two Federal Reserve officials cautioned in separate television interviews about slowing global economic growth, raising doubts about the number of future rate increases.

At 9:10 a.m. (1410 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus a basket of currencies fell 0.633 percent to 96.491. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)