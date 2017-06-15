FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar hits fresh highs after solid U.S. data
June 15, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 months ago

FOREX-Dollar hits fresh highs after solid U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose broadly on Thursday against a basket of major currencies after data on U.S. jobless claims and a reading on business conditions in the Northeast United States pointed to a solid labor market.

The number of Americans filing unemployment claims fell more than expected last week, suggesting that slack in the labor market was shrinking, and the Philadelphia Fed business conditions for June beat expectations after a strong reading in May.

The euro fell to $1.1152, its lowest against the dollar since May 30, following the data's release and the dollar rose to a six-day high against a basket of major currencies that measure its overall strength. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

