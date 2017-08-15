FOREX-Dollar rises after jump in U.S. retail sales

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly on Tuesday, touching its highest level against a basket of major currencies in nearly three weeks, after U.S. retail sales data showed the largest gain in seven months.

Consumers boosted purchases of motor vehicles as well as discretionary spending, increasing the Commerce Department’s reading on sales by 0.6 percent.

The dollar rose by more than 1 percent against the Japanese yen, touching its highest in a week. While the euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since Aug. 9. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)