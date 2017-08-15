FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar rises after jump in U.S. retail sales
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 12:45 PM / in 2 months

FOREX-Dollar rises after jump in U.S. retail sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly on Tuesday, touching its highest level against a basket of major currencies in nearly three weeks, after U.S. retail sales data showed the largest gain in seven months.

Consumers boosted purchases of motor vehicles as well as discretionary spending, increasing the Commerce Department’s reading on sales by 0.6 percent.

The dollar rose by more than 1 percent against the Japanese yen, touching its highest in a week. While the euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since Aug. 9. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.