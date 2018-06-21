FOREX-Dollar holds gains after U.S. jobless claims, Philly Fed data

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains on Thursday versus a basket of currencies, as another weekly drop in U.S. jobless claims was offset by a surprise fall in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s index on U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), an index that gauges the greenback against the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.08 percent at 95.129. Earlier Thursday, the dollar index reached an 11-month peak at 95.529. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)