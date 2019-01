NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar erased losses to hit a session high against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. job growth surged in December, which could help to allay a recent surge in fears about the economy’s health that has roiled financial markets.

At 8:33 A.M. (1333 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.09 percent at 96.390. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)