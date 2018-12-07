FOREX-Dollar index turns negative after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The dollar erased gains against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. job growth slowed in November and monthly wages increased less than expected, suggesting some moderation in economic activity that could support expectations of fewer interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve in 2019.

At 8:35 A.M. (1335 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was down 0.23 percent at 96.583, its lowest in three days. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)