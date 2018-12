NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier losses versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday as an unexpected increase in U.S. producer prices in November did not change investors’ view that the underlying domestic inflation trend is losing momentum.

At 8:36 a.m. (1336 GMT), an index that tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, sterling and three other major currencies was 0.27 percent lower at 96.958. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)