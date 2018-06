NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly pared earlier losses against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a stronger-than-forecast increase in domestic producer prices in May reinforced traders’ expectations of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

At 8:37 a.m. (1237 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus a group of six currencies was down 0.03 percent at 93.771. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)