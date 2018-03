NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its decline against a basket of currencies Wednesday afternoon after Federal Reserve policy-makers signaled they expected three interest rates for 2018, fewer than the four some traders had anticipated.

At 2:40 p.m. EDT (1840 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus six currencies was down 0.43 percent at 89.978. It hit a session low of 89.854. (Reporting by Richard Leong)