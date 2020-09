A U.S. Dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund slipped to 61.3% in the second quarter, from 61.9% in the first three months of the year, IMF data showed on Wednesday.

A year earlier, the dollar accounted for 61.3% of global reserves, still the largest share among all currencies.