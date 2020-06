NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar’s share of currency reserves reported to the International Monetary Fund rose to 61.9% in the first quarter, from the previous quarter last year, data released on Tuesday showed.

The dollar’s share in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 60.8% and remains the largest among all currencies. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese)