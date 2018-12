NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened against the euro and yen on Friday as solid domestic store sales in November reduced some concerns about a sharp slowdown and supported the notion the world’s largest economy is expanding at a steady clip.

At 8:44 a.m. (1344 GMT), euro was 0.71 percent lower at $1.1272, while the greenback was up 0.05 percent at 113.63 yen. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)