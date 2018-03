NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell briefly against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as an unexpectedly drop in U.S. retail sales in February offset a stronger-than-forecast rise in domestic producer prices last month.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.02 percent at 89.680. (Reporting by Richard Leong)