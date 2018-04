NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The dollar remained at lower levels against a basket of currencies on Monday as domestic retail sales in March rose following three months of declines but failed to dispel some traders’ worries about economic growth cooling.

At 8:35 a.m. (1235 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen and four other currencies was down 0.25 percent at 89.575. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)