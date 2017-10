NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar index turned flat in late Tuesday trading, bouncing from earlier lows, prompted by reports that a majority of Republican Senators who were having lunch with President Donald Trump would support John Taylor as Federal Reserve chair.

At 3:36 p.m. (1936 GMT), the gauge that tracks the greenback against a group of six currencies was little changed on day at 93.918. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)