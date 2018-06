NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm against a basket of currencies on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump as expected imposed a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion of Chinese goods.

At 8:18 a.m. (1218 GMT), an index that tracks the greenback against six currencies was up 0.04 percent at 94.814. (Reporting by Richard Leong)