FOREX-Euro pares gain as Trump threatens duties on EU cars

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The euro pared its earlier gains versus the dollar on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter he would impose a 20 percent tariff on all European Union-assembled cars coming into the United States if trade barriers are not lifted.

At 10:36 a.m. (1436 GMT), the single currency hit a U.S. session low against the greenback, last up 0.26 percent at $1.1631.

The dollar index meanwhile trimmed its earlier losses, last down 0.02 percent at 94.727. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)