Bonds News
May 14, 2020 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says having a strong dollar is a great thing -Fox Business Network

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he supported a strong dollar, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rejected the idea of using negative interest rates.

“It’s a great time to have a strong dollar ... Everybody wants to be in the dollar because we kept it strong. I kept it strong,” he said in an interview on Fox Business Network. “Right now it’s good to have a strong dollar. Right now having a strong dollar is a great thing.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below