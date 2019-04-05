Daily FX turnover jumps to record in March - Refinitiv

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Average daily turnover on currencies across Refinitiv’s trading platforms hit a record in March as global central banks doubled down on their dovish guidance during a steady drip of weak economic data.

Turnover across Refinitiv Matching and FXall in all products including cash, forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards rose to an average daily $465 billion, the highest in turnover data going back to February 2013, according to a statement.

Foreign exchange volatility, which is often correlated with trading volume growth, had fallen in the opening months of 2019 as central banks moved together in pressing pause on plans to tighten monetary policy. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)