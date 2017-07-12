FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 1:12 PM / a month ago

FOREX-Dollar slips vs yen after prepared testimony from Fed's Yellen

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a session low against the Japanese yen on Wednesday following the release of prepared remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who said the central bank would not need to raise interest rates "all that much further."

The greenback was down 0.79 percent to 113.02 yen, after touching 112.94 yen, its lowest in about a week.

The euro fell sharply against the dollar to hit a session low of $1.1431, shortly after the release of the remarks, but recovered some ground to trade down 0.1 percent to $1.1454.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, was down 0.03 percent to 95.641, after falling to 95.511, its lowest since June 30. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

