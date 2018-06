TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the yen in early Asian trade on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, fuelling trade war worries with Beijing.

The currency last traded at 110.12 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting By Tomo Uetake Editing by Eric Meijer)