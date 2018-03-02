Dollar falls vs yen, JGBs slip after BOJ's Kuroda comments on policy exit

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the yen and Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday on comments from Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda on a potential exit from ultra easy monetary policy.

Kuroda said the central bank will consider an exit if its inflation target is achieved during fiscal 2019.

The dollar was down 0.4 percent at 105.825 yen and the 10-year JGB yield was 2 basis points higher at 0.070 percent after touching 0.080 percent. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team Editing by Shri Navaratnam)