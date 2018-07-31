FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 31, 2018 / 1:44 PM / in 2 hours

FOREX-Offshore yuan gains after report on U.S.-China trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan rose against the dollar on Tuesday in offshore trading after Bloomberg reported the United States and China aim to resume talks in a bid to avert a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

At 9:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), the yuan was up nearly 0.3 percent versus the greenback in offshore trading at 6.8102 after hitting a session high at 6.8050. The Chinese currency hit an 13-month low on Friday at 6.8550 yuan per dollar, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.