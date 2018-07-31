FOREX-Offshore yuan gains after report on U.S.-China trade talks

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan rose against the dollar on Tuesday in offshore trading after Bloomberg reported the United States and China aim to resume talks in a bid to avert a trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

At 9:37 a.m. (1337 GMT), the yuan was up nearly 0.3 percent versus the greenback in offshore trading at 6.8102 after hitting a session high at 6.8050. The Chinese currency hit an 13-month low on Friday at 6.8550 yuan per dollar, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by David Gregorio)